Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk will not be leaving the club, according to Idman.Biz, citing English media.

Despite recent criticism of the Reds’ captain due to a dip in form, the club continues to place its trust in the experienced Dutch defender. Reports indicate that Liverpool have no intention of considering transfer offers for the 34-year-old, regardless of ongoing speculation.

Van Dijk’s contract with the Merseyside club runs until mid-2027. According to the Transfermarkt portal, his current market value is estimated at 18 million euros. This season, the defender has made 32 appearances across all competitions for the team led by Arne Slot, scoring two goals.