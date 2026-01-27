Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

English football club Liverpool will approach their UEFA Champions League match against Qarabag with significant squad problems.

According to Idman.Biz, citing The Standard, Liverpool suffered two more setbacks following their 2-3 defeat to Bournemouth in the English Premier League. During that match, central defender Joe Gomez was injured after a collision with goalkeeper Alisson and was forced to leave the pitch.

After the game, head coach Arne Slot could not give a clear prognosis on Gomez’s condition. He explained that the defender suffered a knee issue following the collision, adding that it was bone-to-bone contact and it was immediately clear Gomez could not continue. Slot noted that it is uncertain whether the player will be able to return to training within the next two or three days.

As a result, only captain Virgil van Dijk remains available among Liverpool’s regular central defenders. Ibrahima Konate is also unavailable, not due to injury but because of the death of his father, with Slot confirming that the French defender has been given time to be with his family.

Liverpool’s problems extend to the full-back positions as well. Right-back Conor Bradley has suffered a serious knee injury and is ruled out for the rest of the season. The player is set to undergo surgery followed by a lengthy rehabilitation.

In attack, summer signing Alexander Isak is expected to miss several months after breaking his leg in a match against Tottenham. The Swedish forward has already undergone surgery. Another newcomer, Giovanni Leoni, will also miss the remainder of the season due to a cruciate ligament injury sustained earlier in the campaign.

Meanwhile, the fitness of Federico Chiesa remains in doubt. The Italian forward has missed recent matches, but his appearance against Qarabag has not been ruled out.

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Qarabag will take place on January 28, with kickoff scheduled for 23:59 Baku time.