27 January 2026
EN

Azerbaijani club to settle debts with Belgian player

Azerbaijan football
News
27 January 2026 13:59
28
Azerbaijani club to settle debts with Belgian player

Azerbaijani football club Araz-Nakhchivan will pay outstanding debts to Belgian midfielder Ayoub Allach in installments after the player left the team before the start of the winter break.

According to Idman.Biz, citing futbolinfo.az, the player has reached an agreement with the club’s management regarding the procedure for receiving compensation.

It is reported that Allach’s contract, which was due to expire in the summer, was not terminated by mutual consent. As a result, Araz-Nakhchivan are obligated to pay compensation to the footballer. The agreed amount will not be paid in a single transfer but in several installments. The player was informed of this arrangement in advance and gave his consent by signing the relevant document.

The full amount is expected to be paid to Allach by the end of the current season.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Playful moment involving Qarabag player goes viral at English airport - VIDEO
17:16
Azerbaijan football

Playful moment involving Qarabag player goes viral at English airport - VIDEO

Elvin Jafarguliyev shares laugh with young fan ahead of Champions League clash
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined
Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO
13:23
Football

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijani side set to become the longest-traveling visiting team in Anfield history
Farid Iskenderov: I did not expect my goal to spark so much discussion - IDMAN.BİZ COMMENTARY + VIDEO
10:39
Azerbaijan football

Farid Iskenderov: I did not expect my goal to spark so much discussion - IDMAN.BİZ COMMENTARY + VIDEO

Late stunner in the Shamakhy vs Gabala match quickly went viral and marked the midfielder’s first goal in the Premier League
Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO
26 January 16:17
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO

Aghdam club fly to Merseyside for Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League main stage
Alex Jimenez close to permanent move to Bournemouth
26 January 15:09
Azerbaijan football

Alex Jimenez close to permanent move to Bournemouth

English club set to trigger buy option after defender’s strong Premier League performances

Most read

Son of Paolo Maldini set to join Lazio on loan from Atalanta
26 January 09:32
World football

Son of Paolo Maldini set to join Lazio on loan from Atalanta

Roman club are close to sealing a deal with an option to buy
Justin Gaethje earns fight of the night bonus at UFC 324
26 January 13:16
MMA

Justin Gaethje earns fight of the night bonus at UFC 324

American fighter rewarded for bout against Paddy Pimblett as UFC increases bonus payouts
Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO
26 January 16:17
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO

Aghdam club fly to Merseyside for Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League main stage
Alex Jimenez close to permanent move to Bournemouth
26 January 15:09
Azerbaijan football

Alex Jimenez close to permanent move to Bournemouth

English club set to trigger buy option after defender’s strong Premier League performances