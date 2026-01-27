Azerbaijani club to settle debts with Belgian player

Azerbaijani football club Araz-Nakhchivan will pay outstanding debts to Belgian midfielder Ayoub Allach in installments after the player left the team before the start of the winter break.

According to Idman.Biz, citing futbolinfo.az, the player has reached an agreement with the club’s management regarding the procedure for receiving compensation.

It is reported that Allach’s contract, which was due to expire in the summer, was not terminated by mutual consent. As a result, Araz-Nakhchivan are obligated to pay compensation to the footballer. The agreed amount will not be paid in a single transfer but in several installments. The player was informed of this arrangement in advance and gave his consent by signing the relevant document.

The full amount is expected to be paid to Allach by the end of the current season.