Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO

England’s Liverpool have announced that an unusual record will be set at the start of their UEFA Champions League main stage match against Qarabag.
According to İdman.Biz, the club from Aghdam will become the team to have covered the longest distance among all sides traveling to play a European match at Anfield Road.
Qarabag, who play their home matches in Baku, have traveled a total of 2,583 miles (4,157 km) for the meeting with Liverpool. This surpasses the previous record, which belonged to Russia’s Anzhi, who covered 2,378 miles (3,827 km) to play at Anfield back in 2012.
The Matchday 8 fixture of the UEFA Champions League main stage between Liverpool and Qarabag will take place on the night of January 28 to 29, with kickoff scheduled for 23:59 Baku time. After seven matches, Qarabag sit 18th in the Champions League standings with 10 points, while Liverpool are fourth with 15 points.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Playful moment involving Qarabag player goes viral at English airport - VIDEO
Elvin Jafarguliyev shares laugh with young fan ahead of Champions League clash
Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach
Stephan Lichtsteiner takes charge of the Swiss club on a long-term deal until 2029
Arsenal resume striker search amid Premier League title push
Gunners consider summer move for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez as doubts grow over current options
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined
Azerbaijani club to settle debts with Belgian player
Araz-Nakhchivan agree to pay compensation to Ayoub Allach in installments
Son of Paolo Maldini set to join Lazio on loan from Atalanta
Roman club are close to sealing a deal with an option to buy
Justin Gaethje earns fight of the night bonus at UFC 324
American fighter rewarded for bout against Paddy Pimblett as UFC increases bonus payouts
Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO
Aghdam club fly to Merseyside for Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League main stage