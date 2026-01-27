Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO

England’s Liverpool have announced that an unusual record will be set at the start of their UEFA Champions League main stage match against Qarabag.

According to İdman.Biz, the club from Aghdam will become the team to have covered the longest distance among all sides traveling to play a European match at Anfield Road.

Qarabag, who play their home matches in Baku, have traveled a total of 2,583 miles (4,157 km) for the meeting with Liverpool. This surpasses the previous record, which belonged to Russia’s Anzhi, who covered 2,378 miles (3,827 km) to play at Anfield back in 2012.

The Matchday 8 fixture of the UEFA Champions League main stage between Liverpool and Qarabag will take place on the night of January 28 to 29, with kickoff scheduled for 23:59 Baku time. After seven matches, Qarabag sit 18th in the Champions League standings with 10 points, while Liverpool are fourth with 15 points.