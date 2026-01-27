27 January 2026
Girona coach Michel praises Ter Stegen after debut against Getafe

Girona head coach Michel Sanchez shared his assessment of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen following his debut in the Matchday 21 La Liga clash against Getafe, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The German shot-stopper was unable to keep a clean sheet, conceding after the only shot on target faced by his new team. Despite that moment, Michel was full of praise for the goalkeeper’s overall performance.

"I am lucky to have three excellent goalkeepers. He had a fantastic debut. His playing style has qualities that are rare in professional football, excellent footwork and the ability to always play on the front foot," Michel was quoted as saying by Sport.es.

The club from Girona signed the 33-year-old goalkeeper on loan until the end of the season without an option to buy. Ter Stegen remains under contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2028.

