Patrick Vieira questions Arsenal mentality after home defeat to Manchester United

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Patrick Vieira has commented on the team’s current condition following their 2:3 home defeat to Manchester United in Matchday 23 of the Premier League.

According to İdman.Biz, citing foreign media, Vieira focused less on the result itself and more on the manner of the defeat. He questioned the psychological resilience of the London side, stressing that the main concern was not losing the match, but the way Arsenal lost it. Vieira also noted a lack of creativity in the team’s performance.

Arsenal conceded the decisive goal in the 87th minute, suffering a home defeat against Manchester United. It was the first league match since December 2023 in which the London club conceded three or more goals.

Despite the setback, Arsenal remain in contention for the top positions in the standings, although the gap to Manchester City and Aston Villa has been reduced to four points.