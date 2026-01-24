Trinity Rodman becomes the highest-paid female footballer in the world

Forward of the United States women’s national team and Washington Spirit, Trinity Rodman, has become the highest-paid female footballer in the world.

According to Idman.Biz, citing ESPN, the 22-year-old athlete has signed a new three-year contract extension with her club.

Under the terms of the agreement, including bonuses, Rodman will earn around two million euros per year, approximately 3.9 million manats, which is a record figure in women’s football.

Rodman has been playing for Washington Spirit since 2021 and has represented the US national team since 2022. In 2024, she scored three goals at the Olympic Games in Paris and became an Olympic champion after the USA defeated Brazil in the final.

It is also worth noting that Trinity Rodman is the daughter of former American basketball star Dennis Rodman, who ended his professional career in 2000.