Carrick begins rebuild at Manchester United with five immediate changes after Amorim exit

Michael Carrick, who has taken charge of Manchester United following the departure of Ruben Amorim, has already introduced a series of noticeable changes to the club’s internal processes, İdman.Biz reports.

According to English media reports, one of Carrick’s first moves was to reestablish a closer connection with the academy. The interim head coach has personally attended youth team matches, sending a clear message that the pathway to the first team is once again open for young talents.

Training sessions at the Carrington base have also been adjusted. They are now shorter but more intense, with a stronger emphasis on individual work with players. Particular attention has been given to Kobbie Mainoo, who had fallen out of favor under Amorim. The midfielder recently made his first Premier League start of the season in the derby against Manchester City.

Another clear change from the previous regime concerns communication. Carrick has brought back the practice of addressing the squad immediately after the final whistle, holding brief post-match talks in the dressing room to maintain direct and immediate dialogue with the players.