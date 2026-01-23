Alisha Lehmann calls pay gap between men’s and women’s football unfair - PHOTO

Switzerland national team and Leicester City forward Alisha Lehmann has spoken out about the salary gap between women’s and men’s football, saying she considers the situation unfair.

According to Idman.Biz, Lehmann stressed that she does not see herself as a star and leads a normal lifestyle. She explained that after training sessions she goes home, cooks her own meals, and lives much like most people.

The footballer added that she regularly discusses the issue with her partner Douglas Luiz and cannot understand why the income difference is so large despite doing the same work. In her view, the problem is systemic.

“Men in football sometimes earn tens of thousands of times more than women, even though we do the same job. That is unfair,” Lehmann said.

It is worth noting that Douglas Luiz is a midfielder for the Brazil national team and currently plays for English club Nottingham Forest.