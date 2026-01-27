Alexandre Pato joins consortium interested in buying Colchester United

Former AC Milan and Brazil forward Alexandre Pato is part of a consortium interested in acquiring Colchester United.

As reported by Idman.Biz citing the BBC, the club confirmed that the 36-year-old former footballer attended Saturday’s home match alongside current owner Robbie Cowling. A deal to purchase the club remains possible, although no official announcements are expected in the near future. Previously, Colchester United’s negotiations with the American company Lightwell Sports Group ended without agreement in June last year.

Pato became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the FIFA Club World Cup when he found the net for Internacional in 2006 at the age of 17. He joined Milan in 2007, winning the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup, and finished the 2008–09 season as the club’s top scorer in the league. His European career was later hampered by a series of serious injuries, after which he played in Brazil and China, including spells with Corinthians and Tianjin Quanjian. He also represented Villarreal and Orlando City before returning to Brazil and retiring from professional football in early 2025.