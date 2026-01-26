Rauf Mammadov: “I’m glad Manchester United have their own coach and the team have started to show quality football” – IDMAN.BIZ COMMENTARY

The recent successes of Manchester United in the English Premier League did not go unnoticed by one of Azerbaijan’s leading grandmasters, Rauf Mammadov, who is a long time and passionate supporter of the Red Devils.

According to İdman.Biz, in the last two Premier League rounds, Manchester United defeated the league leaders, Manchester City (2:0) and Arsenal (3:2). Thanks to these results, the Red Devils, under the guidance of new head coach Michael Carrick, climbed to fourth place in the league table and have even entered the title race.

In the opinion of Azerbaijani grandmaster Rauf Mammadov, a Manchester United fan, these victories were largely made possible by the club’s new coach.

“I was really pleased with Manchester United’s last two wins. It’s also nice that the coach is one of our own. I think Solskjaer was also one of our own. The club wanted results and good football, and now we have that. That’s why I’m happy that Carrick is in charge of United. As for whether the team can fight for the championship, I think the main goal this season is still qualification for the Champions League,” Mammadov said.

It is worth noting that the media had previously reported a possible return of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Manchester United, but the club’s management ultimately opted for Carrick.

Speaking about his own plans for this year, the grandmaster said that he is currently focused on preparing for the Azerbaijan Championship, which will take place in February. It should be noted that Rauf Mammadov will compete as the reigning national champion.

“For now, I am preparing for the Azerbaijan Championship and will try to repeat last year’s success. The tournament, of course, will not be the same as last year, as Teimour Radjabov, Vasif Durarbayli and Vugar Asadli will not take part. Nevertheless, the championship will be very strong, with intense competition,” the chess player believes.

He also commented on the performance of Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli at the traditional Tata Steel Challengers tournament currently taking place in Wijk aan Zee, where he is in third place, half a point behind the leading duo.

“Aydin is doing great. For the second year in a row he is fighting for first place. I wish him good luck and believe that he will win,” Mammadov added.

It should be recalled that last year Aydin Suleymanli shared first and second places in Wijk aan Zee, but finished second on tie break criteria.

Teymur Tushiyev