24 January 2026
EN

Arne Slot comments on Liverpool’s transfer plans

World football
News
24 January 2026 11:32
49
Arne Slot comments on Liverpool’s transfer plans

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has shared his thoughts on the club’s potential activity in the transfer market, İdman.Biz reports.

“At the moment, I am not expecting any changes,” Slot said. “However, if the right opportunity appears on the market and we feel it can strengthen the team, the club will always be ready to consider such an option. For now, no.”

Speaking about squad depth and possible reinforcements, the Dutch coach stressed his overall confidence. “In terms of improvement, I feel very confident. We are in a very good position right now, but in football injuries can happen unexpectedly.”

Slot also pointed to recent setbacks. “I did not expect Leoni, Isak and Bradley to be sidelined for such a long period. We have already proven that when all players are available, we are capable of competing with any team. I look to the future with great optimism,” he said, as quoted by Liverpool Echo.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Joan Laporta issues statement amid investigation into alleged €4.7m fraud case - VIDEO
15:38
World football

Joan Laporta issues statement amid investigation into alleged €4.7m fraud case - VIDEO

Barcelona president denies involvement and reserves right to legal action
Trinity Rodman becomes the highest-paid female footballer in the world
14:42
World football

Trinity Rodman becomes the highest-paid female footballer in the world

USA forward signs record-breaking contract extension with Washington Spirit
Azerbaijani referee to officiate match at the final stage of the European Championship
13:56
World football

Azerbaijani referee to officiate match at the final stage of the European Championship

An Azerbaijani referee will officiate as the main referee at the final stage for the first time
Carrick begins rebuild at Manchester United with five immediate changes after Amorim exit
12:45
World football

Carrick begins rebuild at Manchester United with five immediate changes after Amorim exit

Interim head coach strengthens academy links, increases training intensity and brings Mainoo back into focus
Barcelona close to agreement for Genk defender Juvenly Onsteyn
09:41
World football

Barcelona close to agreement for Genk defender Juvenly Onsteyn

18-year-old Belgian talent ready to join Catalan club as part of long-term project
Cole Palmer could leave Chelsea amid growing return to Manchester rumors
23 January 16:19
World football

Cole Palmer could leave Chelsea amid growing return to Manchester rumors

England midfielder reportedly considering move back home as Old Trafford links intensify

Most read

Manchester United discussed possible return of Mason Greenwood
23 January 11:16
World football

Manchester United discussed possible return of Mason Greenwood

Buy-back clause included in Marseille deal as winger shines in Ligue 1
Alisha Lehmann calls pay gap between men’s and women’s football unfair
23 January 15:16
World football

Alisha Lehmann calls pay gap between men’s and women’s football unfair - PHOTO

Swiss international says equal work should mean fairer salaries
Aktobe consider non-playing cooperation with former Portugal star Nani
23 January 12:25
World football

Aktobe consider non-playing cooperation with former Portugal star Nani

Kazakh club offers ambassadorial and advisory role to ex-international
Romania head coach Mircea Lucescu hospitalized
23 January 13:34
World football

Romania head coach Mircea Lucescu hospitalized

Veteran manager to miss Antalya training camps as condition worsens