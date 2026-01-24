Arne Slot comments on Liverpool’s transfer plans

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has shared his thoughts on the club’s potential activity in the transfer market, İdman.Biz reports.

“At the moment, I am not expecting any changes,” Slot said. “However, if the right opportunity appears on the market and we feel it can strengthen the team, the club will always be ready to consider such an option. For now, no.”

Speaking about squad depth and possible reinforcements, the Dutch coach stressed his overall confidence. “In terms of improvement, I feel very confident. We are in a very good position right now, but in football injuries can happen unexpectedly.”

Slot also pointed to recent setbacks. “I did not expect Leoni, Isak and Bradley to be sidelined for such a long period. We have already proven that when all players are available, we are capable of competing with any team. I look to the future with great optimism,” he said, as quoted by Liverpool Echo.