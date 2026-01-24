24 January 2026
Azerbaijani clubs to lose one of their advantages in European competitions – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW

Azerbaijan football
Review
24 January 2026 16:53
UEFA has published the list of countries and the rounds from which clubs of national associations will begin their European campaigns in the 2026/27 season.

As reported by Idman.Biz, according to the updated data Azerbaijan has lost one of its previous advantages, which until recently allowed domestic clubs to start their European journey from more comfortable stages.

The reason for these changes lies in the country’s position in the UEFA coefficient rankings, which take into account the performances of clubs over the last five seasons.

Based on the 2020/21–2024/25 cycles, Azerbaijan finished in 30th place with a coefficient of 19.625 points, and this position directly affects the starting rounds of European competitions a year later. The allocation system is traditionally based on clubs’ results in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, and a downturn over time is immediately reflected in starting positions.

According to the preliminary allocation for the 2026/27 season, the champion of Azerbaijan will begin the Champions League qualification from the first round. In the case of Qarabag, this would mean starting from the second qualifying round of the Champions League, thanks to the Agdam club’s high individual ranking.

The winner of the Azerbaijan Cup will also start from the first qualifying round of the Europa League. The situation in the Conference League is even less straightforward: two representatives of the country will enter the competition at different stages. The team finishing second in the league will start from the second qualifying round, while the third-placed team will have to begin from the very first round. In practice, this means an additional barrier and another mini survival round already at the start of the summer.

Which team will face the less favorable scenario will be determined by the final league standings and the outcome of the Azerbaijan Cup. If the Cup is won by a club from the top three of the Premier League, the European slots will shift, and another team from the upper part of the table will gain a chance to qualify for Europe. At the moment, the title race remains tight: Sabah lead with 37 points, followed by Qarabag with 36, then Zira with 29 and Turan-Tovuz with 27 points.

It is worth noting that the current drop in the Conference League appears to be temporary. During the ongoing season Azerbaijan has significantly improved its coefficient, and Qarabag’s victory over Eintracht lifted the country to 27th place in the rankings, increasing the overall coefficient to 22.750. If this trend continues, Azerbaijani clubs may once again enjoy more comfortable starting positions in subsequent European seasons.

Teymur Tushiyev

Idman.Biz
