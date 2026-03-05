5 March 2026
EN

FC Sumqayit coach Vagif Javadov completes training internship at Belgian club Westerlo - PHOTO

Azerbaijan football
News
5 March 2026 14:15
19
FC Sumqayit coach Vagif Javadov completes training internship at Belgian club Westerlo

Sumqayit reserve team head coach Vagif Javadov has completed a coaching internship at Belgian club Westerlo as part of his UEFA Pro Licence training programme, Idman.Biz reports.

According to a statement released by Sumqayit Football Club, the Azerbaijani coach travelled to Belgium to gain practical experience within the framework of the highest level coaching certification.

During his visit Javadov observed training sessions of both the Westerlo first team and the club’s academy sides. The former Azerbaijan international also held meetings with several club officials, discussing coaching methods and exchanging views on various aspects of football development.

Such international internships are a common element of UEFA Pro Licence courses, allowing coaches to study different football systems and management approaches at clubs across Europe.

Javadov, who previously played for several Azerbaijani clubs and represented the national team, is currently working with Sumqayit’s reserve side while continuing his development as a coach.

Tags: , , , , ,

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan reach historic high in UEFA coefficient rankings - VIDEO
27 February 10:34
Football

Azerbaijan reach historic high in UEFA coefficient rankings - VIDEO

Strong European campaign lifts nation to 27th place with record five-year total
Own goal in Gabala v Turan Tovuz marks milestone in Azerbaijani top flight
25 February 13:16
Azerbaijan football

Own goal in Gabala v Turan Tovuz marks milestone in Azerbaijani top flight - VIDEO

Seydina Keita’s misfortune becomes 250th own goal in league history
Sabah secure 10th straight Premier League win in historic run
23 February 14:23
Azerbaijan football

Sabah secure 10th straight Premier League win in historic run

Baku club defeat Kapaz 1-0 to reach double figures in consecutive victories for the first time in their history
Anatoliy Banishevski remembered on 80th anniversary of his birth
23 February 11:39
Azerbaijan football

Anatoliy Banishevski remembered on 80th anniversary of his birth - PHOTO

Neftchi legend, USSR national team striker, 121 league goals, Euro 1972 silver medalist
Qarabag to bring two Nigerian prospects to Azerbaijan
20 February 22:14
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag to bring two Nigerian prospects to Azerbaijan

The club continues its African scouting project

Roi Kehat: “My son learned Azerbaijani and became my translator” – İDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW + PHOTO
20 February 15:59
Azerbaijan football

Roi Kehat: “My son learned Azerbaijani and became my translator” – İDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW + PHOTO

Sumgayit midfielder on life in Azerbaijan, football ambitions and family

Most read

Flamengo sack Filipe Luís despite 8–0 win in extraordinary decision
3 March 12:10
World football

Flamengo sack Filipe Luís despite 8–0 win in extraordinary decision

Former defender dismissed after board opts for change following early-season setbacks
FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption
4 March 16:41
Formula 1

FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption

Teams affected by flight and freight delays following Middle East tensions
Real Madrid fans call for Florentino Pérez to resign after shock home defeat
3 March 11:30
World football

Real Madrid fans call for Florentino Pérez to resign after shock home defeat

Supporters vent frustration at Bernabéu as Getafe claim first away win over Madrid in 18 years
Lewandowski eyes return in protective mask after eye socket fracture
3 March 15:05
World football

Lewandowski eyes return in protective mask after eye socket fracture

Barcelona striker ruled out of Copa del Rey clash but could feature against Athletic