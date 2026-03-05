FC Sumqayit coach Vagif Javadov completes training internship at Belgian club Westerlo - PHOTO

Sumqayit reserve team head coach Vagif Javadov has completed a coaching internship at Belgian club Westerlo as part of his UEFA Pro Licence training programme, Idman.Biz reports.

According to a statement released by Sumqayit Football Club, the Azerbaijani coach travelled to Belgium to gain practical experience within the framework of the highest level coaching certification.

During his visit Javadov observed training sessions of both the Westerlo first team and the club’s academy sides. The former Azerbaijan international also held meetings with several club officials, discussing coaching methods and exchanging views on various aspects of football development.

Such international internships are a common element of UEFA Pro Licence courses, allowing coaches to study different football systems and management approaches at clubs across Europe.

Javadov, who previously played for several Azerbaijani clubs and represented the national team, is currently working with Sumqayit’s reserve side while continuing his development as a coach.

