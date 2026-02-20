Qarabag to bring two Nigerian prospects to Azerbaijan

Aghdam’s "Qarabag" is preparing to strengthen its future with new talent from Africa, as reported by Idman.Biz.

The Azerbaijani champions will invite two young footballers selected during a scouting trip to Nigeria. The trial took place at the Obasa Cup tournament, where club representatives evaluated eight players.

Academy chief coordinator Aftandil Hajiyev confirmed that the paperwork has already been completed: "Today we finalized the documents for both players. However, the exact date of their arrival in Azerbaijan has not yet been determined", - AZERTAC quoted him as saying.

After arriving, the players will begin training at the Academy base and undergo an adaptation period before a decision is made on their further development within the "Qarabag" system.