16 February 2026
Neftchi enjoy best run in recent years

Azerbaijan football
16 February 2026 14:17
Neftchi are going through one of their most consistent spells in recent seasons in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

According to Idman.Biz, the Baku club made it six games unbeaten after defeating Kapaz 3:1 in round 20, extending a run that has lasted since 15 December 2025.

During this period Neftchi drew with Sumgayit (2–2) and Zira (0–0), while also beating Karvan-Evlakh (2–1), Araz-Nakhchivan (4–0), Gabala (1–0) and Kapaz (3–1). The team currently sit fifth in the league table, and the sequence represents their longest positive stretch since spring 2022.

That year Neftchi produced a 10-match unbeaten run, winning nine and drawing once, pushing them into the title race before ultimately finishing second.

In the seasons that followed, such consistency proved elusive, with the club managing only four- or five-match unbeaten spells, including a five-game run in spring 2024.

The current streak is therefore their strongest in nearly four years and underlines clear improvement under Ukrainian coach Yuriy Vernydub, who took charge in December and remains unbeaten in the league so far.

