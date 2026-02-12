12 February 2026
Ticket sales open for Qarabag v Newcastle Champions League play-off

12 February 2026 13:25
Ticket sales open for Qarabag v Newcastle Champions League play-off

Ticket sales for the UEFA Champions League play-off match between Qarabag FK and Newcastle United will begin today at 12:00 local time, according to information released by the Agdam-based club, Idman.Biz reports.

The highly anticipated fixture is scheduled to take place on 18 February at 21:45 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku. The match represents a landmark occasion for Azerbaijani football, with Qarabag continuing their impressive run in Europe against Premier League opposition.

Standard ticket prices range from 10 to 75 manats, with categories set at 10, 15, 25, 35, 40, 50 and 75 manats. VIP tickets are priced at 200, 250, 300 and 400 manats, while VVIP access is available for 1,000 manats.

The clash is expected to draw significant interest from supporters across Azerbaijan, particularly given Newcastle’s growing stature in European competition and Qarabag’s recent history of strong home performances in continental tournaments. Demand is likely to be high as fans look to secure their place for one of the biggest matches of the season in Baku.

