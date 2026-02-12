Veli Gasimov backs Akhundzade to prove himself at Columbus Crew - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football veteran Veli Gasimov has shared his thoughts on the impending move of Qarabag forward Nariman Akhundzade to MLS side Columbus Crew.

According to Idman.Biz, the 57-year-old former striker stressed that playing abroad demands extra effort and complete dedication from any footballer. Gasimov, who himself experienced football outside Azerbaijan during his career, highlighted the increased expectations that come with an overseas transfer.

“If Nariman has chosen this path, then he must work even harder,” Gasimov said in comments to sport24.az. “He has to prove why this club invited him. We all know that when players move abroad, local supporters expect much more from them. You must show that you were not signed by chance. Adapting to a new team and earning a place in the starting line-up is never easy.”

Akhundzade has been a key figure for Qarabag FK in recent seasons, with the Agdam-based club regularly competing in European competitions and dominating domestically. His potential switch to Major League Soccer would mark another step in the growing trend of Azerbaijani players testing themselves outside the national league.

Gasimov believes the forward has the necessary qualities to succeed but insists the real test now lies ahead in the United States. “Nariman is a good footballer. Now he must prove it beyond Azerbaijan. I want him to represent our country with dignity. Everything depends on him. If he managed to establish himself in Qarabag’s starting XI, I am confident he can make his mark at his new club as well,” he added.

The veteran also pointed out that not every Azerbaijani player’s career abroad turns out successfully, with adaptation often proving decisive. “The most important thing is adaptation. Not everyone copes with it. Some miss home, others struggle with the language. There are many reasons. But if you have the desire, you can show what you are capable of. I believe in Nariman. He will prove that he is a quality striker,” Gasimov concluded.