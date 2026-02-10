Qarabag coach joins pitch preparations as snow-hit league match set to go ahead – PHOTO/VIDEO

10 February 2026
The Misli Premier League match between Shamakhy and Qarabag is expected to be played as scheduled on Thutsday despite difficult weather conditions, with Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov personally involved in preparing the pitch.

According to İdman.Biz, the 19th-round fixture is due to kick off at 14:30 local time and will be officiated by referee Kamal Umudlu. Heavy snowfall in Shamakhy earlier in the day had raised doubts over whether the game could proceed.

Snow has been falling since the morning, prompting urgent discussions between league officials and the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association. Special snow-clearing machinery was sent from Baku to the stadium, but continuing snowfall has made conditions challenging, with cleared areas quickly being covered again.

Professional Football League media and marketing director Sanan Abdullayev said work on the pitch was ongoing and that constant contact was being maintained with the host club. He added that teams had been supplied with orange balls to improve visibility, while any final decision would be taken in line with regulations and based on the referee’s assessment.

Shamakhy currently sit eighth in the league table with 23 points, while Qarabag, one of Azerbaijan’s dominant sides and regular European participants, are second on 39 points and remain firmly in the title race.

The match has attracted additional attention after images and reports emerged of Gurbanov helping with on-field preparations, underlining Qarabag’s determination to ensure the fixture goes ahead despite the winter conditions.

