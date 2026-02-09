9 February 2026
EN

Ticket sales open for Azerbaijani fans ahead of Newcastle vs Qarabag Champions League decider

Azerbaijan football
News
9 February 2026 14:17
28
Ticket sales open for Azerbaijani fans ahead of Newcastle vs Qarabag Champions League decider

Ticket sales for Azerbaijani supporters attending the return leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff between Qarabag and Newcastle United will begin later today.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Agdam club’s press service, tickets will go on sale at 15:00 local time and will be available via the iTicket.az platform. The allocation is specifically intended for Qarabag fans planning to travel to England for the decisive fixture.

The first leg of the playoff is scheduled for February 18 in Baku, with kick-off at 21:45 local time. The return match will take place in England on February 24, starting at 23:59 Baku time, with a place in the next stage of the Champions League at stake.

The tie has generated significant interest among Azerbaijani supporters, as Qarabag continue their push to make a deeper impact in Europe against high-profile opposition from the Premier League. Newcastle, meanwhile, will be aiming to make home advantage count in the second leg after the opening match in Azerbaijan.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Behlul Mustafazade rejects China move to remain at Qarabag
12:14
Azerbaijan football

Behlul Mustafazade rejects China move to remain at Qarabag

Defender opts for continuity as Azerbaijani champions face a crucial run of fixtures
Qarabag president highlights packed schedule and confirms request to postpone Neftchi match - VIDEO
6 February 14:24
Football

Qarabag president highlights packed schedule and confirms request to postpone Neftchi match - VIDEO

Taher Gozal says club faces intense run of fixtures around Champions League play-off ties with Newcastle

Qarabag adjust squad for Champions League play-off ties against Newcastle
6 February 12:54
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag adjust squad for Champions League play-off ties against Newcastle

Kady Borges returns from injury as Chris Kouakou is left out of updated UEFA list
Newcastle-born fan supporting Qarabag charms fans online after meeting Azerbaijani supporters - VIDEO
5 February 13:08
Azerbaijan football

Newcastle-born fan supporting Qarabag charms fans online after meeting Azerbaijani supporters - VIDEO

Chance encounter in Liverpool highlights growing international following of Azerbaijani champions
School mini-football tournament held in Khankendi to mark Youth Day
4 February 16:39
Azerbaijan football

School mini-football tournament held in Khankendi to mark Youth Day

Local competition brings together pupils from across the district
Suspect detained after stabbing of Kapaz player in Ganja
4 February 10:27
Azerbaijan football

Suspect detained after stabbing of Kapaz player in Ganja

Police confirm investigation is ongoing following attack on Veysal Rzayev

Most read

Dutch Olympic team rocked by controversy as Jutta Leerdam travels separately to Games
7 February 13:12
Olympics-2026

Dutch Olympic team rocked by controversy as Jutta Leerdam travels separately to Games

Speed skating star faces backlash at home after posting images of private jet flight to Winter Olympics
Saudi Pro League hit by estimated $2.5bn losses amid Ronaldo boycott fallout
7 February 12:30
World football

Saudi Pro League hit by estimated $2.5bn losses amid Ronaldo boycott fallout

Broadcast withdrawal by FOX Sports highlights growing commercial damage as Cristiano Ronaldo continues standoff with Al Nassr
Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe to marry former adult film actress
7 February 13:59
World football

Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe to marry former adult film actress

Villarreal forward prepares to start a family after 18-month relationship
What defined the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics 2026? – İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW + FOTO
7 February 11:45
Olympics-2026

What defined the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics 2026? – İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW + FOTO

Italy blends tradition, art and technology as Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo share a historic Olympic night