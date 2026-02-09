Ticket sales open for Azerbaijani fans ahead of Newcastle vs Qarabag Champions League decider

Ticket sales for Azerbaijani supporters attending the return leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff between Qarabag and Newcastle United will begin later today.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Agdam club’s press service, tickets will go on sale at 15:00 local time and will be available via the iTicket.az platform. The allocation is specifically intended for Qarabag fans planning to travel to England for the decisive fixture.

The first leg of the playoff is scheduled for February 18 in Baku, with kick-off at 21:45 local time. The return match will take place in England on February 24, starting at 23:59 Baku time, with a place in the next stage of the Champions League at stake.

The tie has generated significant interest among Azerbaijani supporters, as Qarabag continue their push to make a deeper impact in Europe against high-profile opposition from the Premier League. Newcastle, meanwhile, will be aiming to make home advantage count in the second leg after the opening match in Azerbaijan.