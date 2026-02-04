4 February 2026
EN

School mini-football tournament held in Khankendi to mark Youth Day

Azerbaijan football
News
4 February 2026 16:39
21
A district-level mini-football tournament for schoolchildren was held in Khankendi to mark 2 February, celebrated nationwide as Azerbaijan’s Youth Day, Idman.Biz reports.

The competition took place on the mini-football pitch of Secondary School No. 4 and was organised by the Khojaly district sector of the Karabakh Regional Youth and Sports Department. The event aimed to promote physical activity and encourage young people to engage in sport at grassroots level.

Five teams took part in the tournament, with a total of 40 school pupils competing. The matches were played in a lively and competitive spirit, with participants showing strong enthusiasm and a high level of sporting commitment throughout the day.

At the end of the tournament, the winning teams and players were awarded diplomas and medals in recognition of their performances.

Idman.Biz
