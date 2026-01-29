30 January 2026
What if it is PSG next – a statistical look at Qarabag’s campaign

With Qarabag set to discover their opponent in the Champions League play-offs, which will be either Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle, attention has turned to how the club from Aghdam have performed statistically in the current European campaign.

Ahead of the next stage of their continental journey, Idman.Biz has analysed UEFA data to highlight several notable trends in the performances of Gurban Gurbanov’s side.

According to UEFA statistics, Qarabag have averaged 48 per cent possession per match, with a pass accuracy rate of 83 per cent. Their attacking output has also been respectable, scoring an average of 1.63 goals per game. Defensively, however, the numbers are less forgiving, with an average of 2.63 goals conceded per match. The Azerbaijani champions create roughly two clear-cut chances per game, suggesting a style that aims for balance between attack and defence.

Several matches proved decisive in shaping Qarabag’s European run. The 3-2 away victory over Benfica was particularly significant, setting the tone for the entire campaign. That result was followed by a 2-0 win against Copenhagen, further reinforcing the team’s reputation as a competitive and resilient force on the European stage. These performances sent a clear message that Qarabag are capable of beating clubs from Europe’s top leagues in the Champions League. The 2-2 draw with Chelsea and the dramatic 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt underlined that point once again.

Heading into the play-offs, Qarabag’s statistical profile shows a team striving for equilibrium. They have demonstrated strong attacking efficiency in qualifying, averaging 2.5 goals per match, while their league-phase defence has been more vulnerable, conceding 2.63 goals per game.

Possession remains another key element of their identity. Even against elite opposition, Qarabag tend to control the ball for close to half of the match, reflecting a desire to play proactively rather than retreat into deep defence. Added to this is a growing winning mentality, a factor that cannot be measured numerically but often proves decisive in knockout football.

If the draw pairs Qarabag with Paris Saint-Germain, the Azerbaijani champions are likely to face long spells without the ball. PSG thrive on individual quality, are particularly dangerous between the lines and tend to struggle when opponents disrupt their rhythm. For Qarabag, engaging in open football against the French champions would be a risky approach.

A meeting with Newcastle would present a different challenge. The Premier League side rely less on technical flair and more on physicality, tempo and an aggressive high press. Against such opposition, simply defending deep would be ineffective, as Newcastle are adept at sustaining pressure and winning second balls.

Regardless of the outcome of the draw, one thing appears certain: Qarabag are unlikely to adopt a passive approach. Whichever opponent they face, the Azerbaijani champions are expected to deliver a contest worthy of the Champions League stage.

