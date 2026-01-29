UK ambassador praises Qarabag’s Champions League campaign despite heavy defeat at Anfield - PHOTO

The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, has shared his thoughts on Qarabag’s performance in the UEFA Champions League, praising the club’s attitude and achievement despite a heavy loss to Liverpool.
Writing on social media platform X, Old stressed that regardless of the final scoreline against Liverpool, the team from Aghdam demonstrated character, commitment and a high level of football throughout the competition.
He also said he was proud to support an Azerbaijani club that managed to secure a place in the Champions League play-off stage, describing Qarabag’s achievement as a significant moment for the country’s football.
Qarabag’s Champions League league phase came to an end on matchday eight, when Liverpool recorded a 6-0 home victory at Anfield.
⚽️ @LFC ilə oyunun nəticəsindən asılı olmayaraq, əzmkarlığı və bacarığı sayəsində @FKQarabagh növbəti mərhələdə yerini qazandı 👏— FergusAuldFCDO (@FergusAuldFCDO) January 28, 2026
Bu klubu @ChampionsLeague-də dəstəkləməkdən qürur duyuruq 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ytk6ftZIgJ