29 January 2026
EN

UK ambassador praises Qarabag’s Champions League campaign despite heavy defeat at Anfield - PHOTO

Azerbaijan football
News
29 January 2026 11:44
20
UK ambassador praises Qarabag’s Champions League campaign despite heavy defeat at Anfield - PHOTO

The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, has shared his thoughts on Qarabag’s performance in the UEFA Champions League, praising the club’s attitude and achievement despite a heavy loss to Liverpool.

Writing on social media platform X, Old stressed that regardless of the final scoreline against Liverpool, the team from Aghdam demonstrated character, commitment and a high level of football throughout the competition.

He also said he was proud to support an Azerbaijani club that managed to secure a place in the Champions League play-off stage, describing Qarabag’s achievement as a significant moment for the country’s football.

Qarabag’s Champions League league phase came to an end on matchday eight, when Liverpool recorded a 6-0 home victory at Anfield.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

How much Qarabag have earned after reaching the Champions League play-offs - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO
14:16
Azerbaijan football

How much Qarabag have earned after reaching the Champions League play-offs - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO

Reaching the play-offs has already brought the club from Aghdam record UEFA prize money for Azerbaijan
Gurban Gurbanov: playoff opponents are all on a similar level
12:15
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: playoff opponents are all on a similar level

Qarabag head coach reflects on Champions League campaign after return to Baku
Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed
09:36
Football

Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed

The club from Aghdam could face Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle in the knockout playoff round
UK ambassador to attend Liverpool vs Qarabag Champions League match
28 January 16:57
Azerbaijan football

UK ambassador to attend Liverpool vs Qarabag Champions League match

Fergus Old praises Azerbaijani champions’ European campaign ahead of Anfield clash
Playful moment involving Qarabag player goes viral at English airport - VIDEO
27 January 17:16
Azerbaijan football

Playful moment involving Qarabag player goes viral at English airport - VIDEO

Elvin Jafarguliyev shares laugh with young fan ahead of Champions League clash
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
27 January 14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined

Most read

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO
27 January 13:23
Football

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijani side set to become the longest-traveling visiting team in Anfield history
Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO
26 January 16:17
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO

Aghdam club fly to Merseyside for Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League main stage
Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach
27 January 16:13
World football

Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach

Stephan Lichtsteiner takes charge of the Swiss club on a long-term deal until 2029
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
27 January 14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined