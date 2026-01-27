27 January 2026
Playful moment involving Qarabag player goes viral at English airport - VIDEO

27 January 2026 17:16
A light-hearted moment involving Qarabag player Elvin Jafarguliyev took place at an airport in England during the team’s arrival.

According to Idman.Biz, one of the young fans, held in the arms of an adult, shouted the phrase “Bashuva” toward Jafarguliyev during the greeting. The expression has gone viral on Azerbaijani social media and is commonly used in everyday speech as a friendly and humorous sign of affection. Earlier, after Qarabag’s 3-2 victory over Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt in Matchday 7 of the Champions League main stage, Jafarguliyev took the microphone from the host and repeated the phrase, which also quickly spread across social networks.

It should be noted that Qarabag will face Liverpool in the eighth round of the UEFA Champions League main stage tomorrow. The match will kick off at 23:59 Baku time. After seven rounds, Qarabag sit 18th in the standings with 10 points, while Liverpool are fourth with 15 points.

