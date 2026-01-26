26 January 2026
Alex Jimenez close to permanent move to Bournemouth

26 January 2026 15:09
16
Defender Alex Jimenez is close to completing a permanent transfer to Bournemouth, as the English club have decided to activate the option to buy his contract.

According to Idman.Biz, citing journalist Matteo Moretto, the 20 year old will become a Bournemouth player on a full time basis after a series of convincing performances in the Premier League, including the match against Liverpool. The terms of the agreement include a mandatory buy option once Jimenez reaches a specified number of appearances across all competitions, a condition he is close to fulfilling.

It is reported that Bournemouth will pay Milan 22 million euros plus bonuses. The deal does not include a buy back clause or a sell on percentage in favor of Real Madrid, from whom Milan previously signed the player.

However, the agreement between Milan and Real Madrid contains a clause that entitles the Spanish club to either a buy back option or 50 percent of any future transfer fee. As a result, of the 22 million euros to be paid by Bournemouth, Milan will receive 11 million euros, while the remaining amount will go to the Madrid club.

Jimenez joined Bournemouth on loan at the end of the summer transfer window and has since established himself as a regular member of the team in the Premier League.

Idman.Biz
