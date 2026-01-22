We did not sleep until 5 a.m., but we answered every call - PHOTO

Aghdam-based Qarabag’s stunning 3:2 victory over German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the seventh round of the UEFA Champions League main stage sparked emotional reactions far beyond the pitch.

Speaking to Idman.Biz, football expert Alemdar Mustafayev, the father of Qarabag defender Behlul Mustafazade, admitted the family barely slept after the match. “We did not sleep until 5 a.m., but we answered every call,” he said.

Mustafayev recalled the dramatic winning goal scored by his son in the 90+4th minute. “There could not have been a better morning, that is certain. I was watching the match from the stadium. When the goal was scored, we hugged each other in pure joy, I did not even know who had scored. Until the ball was brought back to the center, I had no idea. I was just hugging everyone around me. I only saw that Qarabag had scored. The fans were shouting ‘Behlul, Behlul’. Then I looked again and realized it was him. I was happy above all for the team. Of course, Behlul scoring is special for me, but whoever had scored, I would have felt the same joy. Still, his goal is something special. I also read the congratulatory message from the President. When such a match is in the attention of the head of state, it means something truly significant,” he said in comments to teleqraf.az.

Alemdar Mustafayev also spoke about the tense moments when Qarabag fell behind late in the game. “When we went behind in the 78th minute, it was unbelievable. The equalizer came at the right time, and the second goal was even more valuable. Becoming the first Azerbaijani footballer to score in the Champions League group stage is something to be proud of. I am proud not only because he is Azerbaijani, but also because he is my son. I see this goal as a step forward. As for being a legionnaire, I would not put it that way, because Qarabag itself is already a brand. Playing in the Champions League and representing Azerbaijan is something I consider priceless.”

It should be noted that Qarabag currently sit 18th in the Champions League standings with 10 points.