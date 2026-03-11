Sabah reach 100th victory in Azerbaijan Premier League

Sabah recorded their 100th victory in the Azerbaijan Premier League after a dominant 7-1 home win against Gabala.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the press service of the Professional Football League, the milestone was reached during the 23rd round of the national championship as the Baku-based club delivered one of their most convincing performances of the season.

The victory marked Sabah’s 100th win in their 235th match since joining the top flight in the 2018/2019 season. Of those victories, 52 have come at home while 48 were achieved away from Baku.

The result also places Sabah among a select group of clubs in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League. The capital side became the 14th team to reach at least 100 wins in the competition.

Sabah’s first-ever Premier League victory came on 12 August 2018, when they defeated the club then known as Kesla, now Shamakhi, by a narrow 1-0 scoreline.