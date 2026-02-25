Own goal in Gabala v Turan Tovuz marks milestone in Azerbaijani top flight - VIDEO

The postponed Misli Premier League fixture between Gabala and Turan Tovuz ended 3-0 to the visitors, but it was an own goal that ensured the match would be remembered for a historic statistic, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the Professional Football League’s official website, the final goal of the game was turned into his own net by Gabala defender Seydina Keita. That strike brought up the 250th own goal in the history of Azerbaijan’s top division, which has been contested since 1992.

The first recorded own goal in the league dates back to 16 May 1992, when Vahid Mahmudov of Kurdamir-based Shirvan found his own net in a 6-0 away defeat to Kurmuk. Since then, own goals have become an occasional but notable feature of the competition’s narrative.

In total, 44 different clubs have scored own goals in the top flight, while 40 teams have benefited from them. Keita became the 207th player to register such an entry in the record books. The 2022/23 campaign saw the highest seasonal tally, with 18 own goals, whereas the 1993/94 season passed without a single one.

While Turan Tovuz secured three valuable points, the statistical landmark will likely linger longer in league archives than the result itself.