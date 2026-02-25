25 February 2026
EN

Own goal in Gabala v Turan Tovuz marks milestone in Azerbaijani top flight - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
News
25 February 2026 13:16
31
Own goal in Gabala v Turan Tovuz marks milestone in Azerbaijani top flight

The postponed Misli Premier League fixture between Gabala and Turan Tovuz ended 3-0 to the visitors, but it was an own goal that ensured the match would be remembered for a historic statistic, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the Professional Football League’s official website, the final goal of the game was turned into his own net by Gabala defender Seydina Keita. That strike brought up the 250th own goal in the history of Azerbaijan’s top division, which has been contested since 1992.

The first recorded own goal in the league dates back to 16 May 1992, when Vahid Mahmudov of Kurdamir-based Shirvan found his own net in a 6-0 away defeat to Kurmuk. Since then, own goals have become an occasional but notable feature of the competition’s narrative.

In total, 44 different clubs have scored own goals in the top flight, while 40 teams have benefited from them. Keita became the 207th player to register such an entry in the record books. The 2022/23 campaign saw the highest seasonal tally, with 18 own goals, whereas the 1993/94 season passed without a single one.

While Turan Tovuz secured three valuable points, the statistical landmark will likely linger longer in league archives than the result itself.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Sabah secure 10th straight Premier League win in historic run
23 February 14:23
Azerbaijan football

Sabah secure 10th straight Premier League win in historic run

Baku club defeat Kapaz 1-0 to reach double figures in consecutive victories for the first time in their history
Anatoliy Banishevski remembered on 80th anniversary of his birth
23 February 11:39
Azerbaijan football

Anatoliy Banishevski remembered on 80th anniversary of his birth - PHOTO

Neftchi legend, USSR national team striker, 121 league goals, Euro 1972 silver medalist
Qarabag to bring two Nigerian prospects to Azerbaijan
20 February 22:14
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag to bring two Nigerian prospects to Azerbaijan

The club continues its African scouting project

Roi Kehat: “My son learned Azerbaijani and became my translator” – İDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW + PHOTO
20 February 15:59
Azerbaijan football

Roi Kehat: “My son learned Azerbaijani and became my translator” – İDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW + PHOTO

Sumgayit midfielder on life in Azerbaijan, football ambitions and family
Azerbaijan U-19 begin training camp ahead of Moldova friendlies
20 February 15:23
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan U-19 begin training camp ahead of Moldova friendlies

Youth national team preparing for international fixtures in Chisinau
Newcastle masterclass in Baku exposes Qarabag to elite-level reality - IDMAN.BIZ
19 February 14:42
Azerbaijan football

Newcastle masterclass in Baku exposes Qarabag to elite-level reality - IDMAN.BIZ

Qarabag’s heavy defeat in the Champions League play-off first leg reflects not only one bad night but the broader gap between domestic football environments

Most read

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior
23 February 17:33
World football

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger drawn into fresh debate amid ongoing racism investigations
Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid
23 February 17:01
World football

Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid

French forward below his usual standards against Osasuna amid ongoing fitness concerns
Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO
14:11
Football

Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO

Supporters greet squad at Baku airport as fans praise Kochalski’s display
Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture
24 February 12:46
World football

Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture

French striker doubtful for Pro League clash with Al Taawoun