Azerbaijan U-19 begin training camp ahead of Moldova friendlies

Azerbaijan’s under-19 national football team have started a training camp that will include two friendly matches against Moldova.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the official AFFA website, the squad will first work in Baku until 22 February before travelling to the Moldovan capital Chisinau for the second phase of preparation from 23 to 28 February.

During the camp the team will face Moldova’s U-19 side on 25 and 27 February, with both matches scheduled to kick off at 15:00 Baku time. The fixtures are part of preparations for upcoming youth competitions and provide international experience for players drawn from both domestic clubs and academies abroad.

The call-up includes representatives from Neftchi, Sabah, Qarabag, Sumqayit and Turan Tovuz, as well as youngsters playing in Spain, Sweden, Serbia and Russia, highlighting the federation’s focus on integrating overseas-based talent into the national pathway.