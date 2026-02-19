19 February 2026
Azerbaijan’s Premier League ranked 41st in global championship standings

Azerbaijan football
News
19 February 2026 12:20
37
The Misli Premier League has been placed 41st in the latest ranking of the world’s strongest domestic football competitions published by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the new list, the Azerbaijani top division collected 1,991.5 points, calculated from club performances in international tournaments and the overall level of competition over recent seasons. The ranking covers results recorded between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2025, a period in which Azerbaijani clubs have regularly appeared in UEFA competitions.

The English Premier League topped the table with 8,087 points, followed by Brazil’s Serie A (7,735.5) and Italy’s Serie A (7,510). Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga completed the top five, while the Turkish Super Lig ranked 12th with 4,029.25 points.

Notably, the championships of Russia, Iran, Georgia and Armenia were not included in the classification.

Idman.Biz
