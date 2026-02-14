14 February 2026
Asgar Abdullayev backs Azerbaijan to earn promotion under Abbasov

Azerbaijan football
News
14 February 2026 13:34
Following the announcement of Azerbaijan’s opponents in the UEFA Nations League (League D, Group 2), supporters and pundits quickly began debating the team’s chances. Speaking to Idman.Biz, former head coach Asgar Abdullayev, who led the national side in 2003–2004, shared his expectations for the upcoming campaign.

“We have a difficult group with Lithuania and Liechtenstein. You cannot say we are clearly stronger than these opponents. Nevertheless, I believe in our team as a whole and in Aykhan Abbasov in particular. Under such a specialist, the national team is capable of finishing first in the group and winning promotion to League C,” Abdullayev said.

The draw for the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League took place in Brussels earlier this week. Azerbaijan, placed in the top seeding pot in League D, were drawn into Group 2 alongside Lithuania and Liechtenstein. The new edition of the competition is scheduled to begin in September 2026.

Idman.Biz
