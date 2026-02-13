UEFA allocates over €11m to Azerbaijan football in financial report

UEFA has published its financial report for the 2024/2025 season, confirming significant funding for football development in Azerbaijan.

According to the governing body’s official figures, a total of €11.054 million was allocated to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan. Of that amount, €2.98 million was transferred as an annual solidarity payment linked to the national team programme.

A further €4.802 million was distributed to top division clubs that did not participate in the main stages of European competitions under UEFA’s solidarity scheme. Additionally, €3.222 million was allocated to clubs eliminated from the Europa League (€1.037 million) and the Conference League (€2.185 million).

Clubs outside the Women’s Champions League received €50,000 as part of the same mechanism. The payments are shared equally among eligible top tier teams and are designed to maintain competitive balance and support infrastructure across domestic leagues.

The funding highlights UEFA’s continued investment in developing football structures in smaller associations, where European competition income represents a crucial part of club and federation budgets.