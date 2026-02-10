10 February 2026
EN

Neftchi make first signing of 2026 with Brazilian midfielder Breno Almeida

Azerbaijan football
News
10 February 2026 16:50
23
Neftchi make first signing of 2026 with Brazilian midfielder Breno Almeida

Azerbaijan’s Neftchi have completed their first transfer of 2026, signing Brazilian attacking midfielder Breno Almeida on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

According to İdman.Biz, the Baku-based club confirmed the move in an official statement, adding the 27-year-old to their squad as part of their plans to strengthen the team for the second half of the season and beyond.

Almeida joins Neftchi from Cypriot side Ethnikos, where he has been one of the team’s key creative players this season. In 14 official appearances for the club, he scored three goals and provided five assists.

The Brazilian has previously played in domestic leagues in Brazil, as well as spells in Saudi Arabia and Malta, bringing a varied international background to Neftchi’s midfield. His arrival is seen as a move aimed at adding creativity and attacking depth as the club looks to improve its domestic and continental performances.

Neftchi, one of Azerbaijan’s most decorated clubs, are expected to remain active in the transfer market as they look to build momentum in 2026.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

