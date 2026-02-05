Newcastle-born fan supporting Qarabag charms fans online after meeting Azerbaijani supporters - VIDEO

A chance conversation between Azerbaijani football fans and a woman originally from Newcastle has attracted widespread attention online, showcasing the increasingly international reach of Qarabag’s support.

According to İdman.Biz, the woman, named Katie, told Azerbaijani supporters that she had travelled to Liverpool to back Qarabag. Despite being from the north-east of England, she explained that she currently lives in Baku and has learned some of the Azerbaijani language.

“Baku is very beautiful, I love Baku,” Katie said, a remark that quickly resonated with fans on social media and added a human touch to the European football narrative surrounding the club.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of Qarabag’s UEFA Champions League campaign. In the eighth round of the league phase, the Azerbaijani champions suffered a heavy 6:0 away defeat to Liverpool. Despite the result, Qarabag still secured qualification for the play-off round of the competition.

Following the draw, Qarabag will face another English side, Newcastle, in the Champions League play-offs. The team coached by Qurban Qurbanov will play the first leg at home, with the return match away. The play-off ties are scheduled for February 17–18 and 24–25.

The viral moment involving Katie has added an unexpected cultural angle to Qarabag’s European journey, underlining how football continues to connect people across borders and backgrounds.