30 January 2026
Fenerbahce deny making any approach for Qarabag defender Elvin Jafarguliyev

30 January 2026 14:23
Fenerbahce deny making any approach for Qarabag defender Elvin Jafarguliyev

Fenerbahce have not made any move for Qarabag defender Elvin Jafarguliyev, despite recent speculation linking the Azerbaijani international with a switch to Turkey.

According to Idman.Biz, the information was confirmed by well-known journalist Ertem Şener, who stated that the Istanbul club have not sent either a formal or an informal offer for the player.

Şener stressed that Fenerbahce have made no direct contact regarding the 24-year-old defender. He added that Qarabag would only consider the situation if an official proposal were to arrive.

Context

Jafarguliyev remains a key figure at Qarabag and continues to attract attention following his strong domestic and European performances. In 2025, the left-back was named Azerbaijan’s Footballer of the Year, further increasing interest in his future. For now, however, there is no concrete transfer development, with Qarabag’s stance clear: any discussion will only begin once a genuine offer is on the table.

