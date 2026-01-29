30 January 2026
EN

Barcelona to keep close watch on Baku clash as they await Champions League opponent

Football
News
29 January 2026 17:23
46
Barcelona to keep close watch on Baku clash as they await Champions League opponent

The league phase of the UEFA Champions League has come to an end, with the pathway to the round of 16 now taking shape under the competition’s new format.

According to Idman.Biz, Barcelona and Chelsea, who finished the league phase in fifth and sixth place respectively, have secured automatic qualification for the last 16 and will now wait to learn their opponents from the play-off round.

Both clubs confirmed in official communications that their potential round-of-16 rivals will emerge from a group consisting of Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, Monaco and Qarabag.

Following the play-off draw scheduled for January 30, Qarabag will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle. The winner of that tie will then go on to meet either Barcelona or Chelsea in the next stage of the competition.

Qarabag’s progress is already historic. The club from Aghdam has become the first Azerbaijani side ever to reach the Champions League play-off stage, marking a landmark moment for football in the country.

With Europe’s elite now converging on the knockout rounds, the draw promises intriguing match-ups, not least for British clubs keeping a close eye on a potential clash with one of the tournament’s most compelling new stories.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Champions League play-off draw explained as knockout phase comes into focus
29 January 17:58
Football

Champions League play-off draw explained as knockout phase comes into focus

Key dates, format and potential ties as Europe’s elite prepare for the road to the last 16
What if it is PSG next – a statistical look at Qarabag’s campaign
29 January 16:59
Azerbaijan football

What if it is PSG next – a statistical look at Qarabag’s campaign

Idman.Biz analyses the Azerbaijani champions ahead of the Champions League play-offs
AFFA disciplinary committee fines Qarabag and Neftchi
29 January 15:57
Azerbaijan football

AFFA disciplinary committee fines Qarabag and Neftchi

Sanctions imposed following pitch invasion and matchday regulation breach
Guardiola reacts to dramatic Benfica vs Real Madrid finale
29 January 14:47
World football

Guardiola reacts to dramatic Benfica vs Real Madrid finale

Manchester City boss praises Mourinho’s bold call after decisive moment in Lisbon
How much Qarabag have earned after reaching the Champions League play-offs - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO
29 January 14:16
Azerbaijan football

How much Qarabag have earned after reaching the Champions League play-offs - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO

Reaching the play-offs has already brought the club from Aghdam record UEFA prize money for Azerbaijan
Mourinho admits he was unaware a fourth goal was needed against Real Madrid
29 January 13:45
World football

Mourinho admits he was unaware a fourth goal was needed against Real Madrid

Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin sends Benfica into Champions League play-offs with dramatic stoppage-time header

Most read

Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach
27 January 16:13
World football

Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach

Stephan Lichtsteiner takes charge of the Swiss club on a long-term deal until 2029
Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO
27 January 13:23
Football

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijani side set to become the longest-traveling visiting team in Anfield history
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
27 January 14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined
Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ
28 January 16:25
World football

Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ

Despite the gap in reputation, Gurban Gurbanov’s side have reasons to believe they can take something from a daunting away trip to England