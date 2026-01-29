29 January 2026
EN

How much Qarabag have earned after reaching the Champions League play-offs - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
News
29 January 2026 14:16
19
How much Qarabag have earned after reaching the Champions League play-offs - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO

Qarabag have guaranteed themselves at least €30.745 million (62.68 million manats) in prize money in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League after securing qualification for the play-off stage of the tournament.

According to Idman.Biz, the bulk of the club’s income came from participation in the league phase of the Champions League.

The fixed payment for reaching the league phase amounted to €18.62 million (37.96 million manats). In addition, Qarabag earned €7 million (14.27 million manats) based on their match results. Three victories brought in €6.3 million (12.84 million manats), while one draw added a further €0.7 million (1.43 million manats).

Another significant source of revenue was linked to the club’s final position in the league phase standings. By finishing 22nd overall, Qarabag received at least €4.125 million (8.41 million manats) as a placement bonus. UEFA also awarded an additional €1 million (2.04 million manats) for qualifying for the play-off stage, where teams compete for a place in the round of 16.

As a result, Qarabag’s total guaranteed income currently stands at €30.745 million (62.68 million manats), the highest figure ever achieved by the club. This amount may increase further once UEFA completes the calculation of the market pool payments and if the team progresses deeper into the tournament. In particular, qualification for the Champions League round of 16 would earn the club an extra €11 million (22.42 million manats).

In the play-off round, Gurban Gurbanov’s side will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle. Their opponent will be determined by the draw scheduled for Friday, January 30, with the ceremony set to begin at 15:00 Baku time.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Gurban Gurbanov: playoff opponents are all on a similar level
12:15
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: playoff opponents are all on a similar level

Qarabag head coach reflects on Champions League campaign after return to Baku
UK ambassador praises Qarabag’s Champions League campaign despite heavy defeat at Anfield - PHOTO
11:44
Azerbaijan football

UK ambassador praises Qarabag’s Champions League campaign despite heavy defeat at Anfield - PHOTO

Fergus Old says the Azerbaijani club showed character and quality on Europe’s biggest stage
Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed
09:36
Football

Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed

The club from Aghdam could face Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle in the knockout playoff round
UK ambassador to attend Liverpool vs Qarabag Champions League match
28 January 16:57
Azerbaijan football

UK ambassador to attend Liverpool vs Qarabag Champions League match

Fergus Old praises Azerbaijani champions’ European campaign ahead of Anfield clash
Playful moment involving Qarabag player goes viral at English airport - VIDEO
27 January 17:16
Azerbaijan football

Playful moment involving Qarabag player goes viral at English airport - VIDEO

Elvin Jafarguliyev shares laugh with young fan ahead of Champions League clash
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
27 January 14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined

Most read

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO
27 January 13:23
Football

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijani side set to become the longest-traveling visiting team in Anfield history
Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO
26 January 16:17
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO

Aghdam club fly to Merseyside for Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League main stage
Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach
27 January 16:13
World football

Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach

Stephan Lichtsteiner takes charge of the Swiss club on a long-term deal until 2029
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
27 January 14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined