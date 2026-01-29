How much Qarabag have earned after reaching the Champions League play-offs - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO

Qarabag have guaranteed themselves at least €30.745 million (62.68 million manats) in prize money in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League after securing qualification for the play-off stage of the tournament.

According to Idman.Biz, the bulk of the club’s income came from participation in the league phase of the Champions League.

The fixed payment for reaching the league phase amounted to €18.62 million (37.96 million manats). In addition, Qarabag earned €7 million (14.27 million manats) based on their match results. Three victories brought in €6.3 million (12.84 million manats), while one draw added a further €0.7 million (1.43 million manats).

Another significant source of revenue was linked to the club’s final position in the league phase standings. By finishing 22nd overall, Qarabag received at least €4.125 million (8.41 million manats) as a placement bonus. UEFA also awarded an additional €1 million (2.04 million manats) for qualifying for the play-off stage, where teams compete for a place in the round of 16.

As a result, Qarabag’s total guaranteed income currently stands at €30.745 million (62.68 million manats), the highest figure ever achieved by the club. This amount may increase further once UEFA completes the calculation of the market pool payments and if the team progresses deeper into the tournament. In particular, qualification for the Champions League round of 16 would earn the club an extra €11 million (22.42 million manats).

In the play-off round, Gurban Gurbanov’s side will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle. Their opponent will be determined by the draw scheduled for Friday, January 30, with the ceremony set to begin at 15:00 Baku time.