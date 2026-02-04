4 February 2026
Suspect detained after stabbing of Kapaz player in Ganja

4 February 2026 10:27
Suspect detained after stabbing of Kapaz player in Ganja

A suspect has been detained in Ganja in connection with the stabbing of a footballer from Kapaz, Idman.Biz reports.

The regional press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan said police officers identified and arrested a 25-year-old man, Nihad Maharramov, on suspicion of inflicting knife injuries on Veysal Rzayev. The suspect has been handed over to investigators as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Rzayev, who plays for Kapaz, was injured with a sharp object in an incident that has prompted concern within the local football community. No further details regarding the circumstances or the player’s current condition have been officially disclosed.

Authorities stressed that investigative measures are continuing as they work to establish the full sequence of events.

