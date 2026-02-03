3 February 2026
Qarabag seek postponement of Neftchi derby amid Champions League clash with Newcastle

Azerbaijan football
3 February 2026 12:46
Qarabag seek postponement of Neftchi derby amid Champions League clash with Newcastle

Qarabag may see another Misli Premier League fixture postponed as the club looks to ease congestion caused by their involvement in the UEFA Champions League. According to local reports, the Agdam-based side are considering a formal request to reschedule their Matchday 21 league game, Idman.Biz reports.

The issue stems from Qarabag’s upcoming play-off ties against Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled for February 18 and 24. In between those dates, Qarabag are due to face their traditional rivals Neftchi in the domestic championship, a fixture currently set to take place between February 20 and 22.

With two demanding European fixtures against Newcastle packed into a six-day period, Qarabag are expected to ask the Professional Football League to postpone the league match, citing player workload and preparation concerns. However, the proposal has already caused dissatisfaction on the Neftchi side. The Baku club are keen for the derby to go ahead as planned, fearing a break in momentum during a crucial phase of the season.

Neftchi supporters are also reported to be putting pressure on the club’s management not to agree to any postponement, insisting that the high-profile league encounter should be played on schedule.

Qarabag’s Champions League tie against Newcastle is being billed as one of the most significant moments in the club’s European history, adding further weight to the debate over balancing domestic and continental commitments.

Idman.Biz
