Qarabag adjust squad for Champions League play-off ties against Newcastle

Qarabag have made a change to their squad registration ahead of their UEFA Champions League play-off matches against English side Newcastle United.

According to Idman.Biz, the Azerbaijani champions have removed midfielder Chris Kouakou from the list submitted to UEFA, with Kady Borges included in his place after recovering from injury.

Kady has been sidelined since October last year, when he suffered the injury during Qarabag’s match against Chelsea, which ended in a 2–2 draw. Following that setback, the Brazilian midfielder was taken out of the squad and has been working on his rehabilitation over recent months.

His return comes at a crucial moment for Qarabag as they prepare for a high-profile European clash against Newcastle, a tie that has drawn significant attention both domestically and abroad. The change underlines the club’s intention to strengthen their options with experienced players ahead of the demanding play-off stage.

Qarabag are aiming to make a strong impression against Premier League opposition as they continue their campaign in Europe’s elite competition.