6 February 2026
EN

Qarabag adjust squad for Champions League play-off ties against Newcastle

Azerbaijan football
News
6 February 2026 12:54
34
Qarabag adjust squad for Champions League play-off ties against Newcastle

Qarabag have made a change to their squad registration ahead of their UEFA Champions League play-off matches against English side Newcastle United.

According to Idman.Biz, the Azerbaijani champions have removed midfielder Chris Kouakou from the list submitted to UEFA, with Kady Borges included in his place after recovering from injury.

Kady has been sidelined since October last year, when he suffered the injury during Qarabag’s match against Chelsea, which ended in a 2–2 draw. Following that setback, the Brazilian midfielder was taken out of the squad and has been working on his rehabilitation over recent months.

His return comes at a crucial moment for Qarabag as they prepare for a high-profile European clash against Newcastle, a tie that has drawn significant attention both domestically and abroad. The change underlines the club’s intention to strengthen their options with experienced players ahead of the demanding play-off stage.

Qarabag are aiming to make a strong impression against Premier League opposition as they continue their campaign in Europe’s elite competition.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Qarabag president highlights packed schedule and confirms request to postpone Neftchi match - VIDEO
14:24
Football

Qarabag president highlights packed schedule and confirms request to postpone Neftchi match - VIDEO

Taher Gozal says club faces intense run of fixtures around Champions League play-off ties with Newcastle

Newcastle-born fan supporting Qarabag charms fans online after meeting Azerbaijani supporters - VIDEO
5 February 13:08
Azerbaijan football

Newcastle-born fan supporting Qarabag charms fans online after meeting Azerbaijani supporters - VIDEO

Chance encounter in Liverpool highlights growing international following of Azerbaijani champions
School mini-football tournament held in Khankendi to mark Youth Day
4 February 16:39
Azerbaijan football

School mini-football tournament held in Khankendi to mark Youth Day

Local competition brings together pupils from across the district
Suspect detained after stabbing of Kapaz player in Ganja
4 February 10:27
Azerbaijan football

Suspect detained after stabbing of Kapaz player in Ganja

Police confirm investigation is ongoing following attack on Veysal Rzayev
Qarabag seek postponement of Neftchi derby amid Champions League clash with Newcastle
3 February 12:46
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag seek postponement of Neftchi derby amid Champions League clash with Newcastle

Domestic schedule under scrutiny as Azerbaijani champions face historic European test
Azerbaijan national team footballer moves to Serbian club
31 January 17:55
Football

Azerbaijan national team footballer moves to Serbian club

Alina Nakhmedova completes transfer to Partizan to continue career abroad

Most read

Football icons Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gheorghe Hagi celebrate birthdays on the same day
5 February 16:11
World football

Football icons Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gheorghe Hagi celebrate birthdays on the same day

Three generations of world football excellence marked as legends reach new milestones
Midfielder Paul Pogba left out of Monaco’s UEFA Champions League squad
5 February 10:15
World football

Midfielder Paul Pogba left out of Monaco’s UEFA Champions League squad

Fitness concerns keep former World Cup winner out as club takes cautious approach
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
5 February 12:00
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Enzo Fernandez wants Real Madrid move as off-field factors push Chelsea midfielder towards Spain
10:33
World football

Enzo Fernandez wants Real Madrid move as off-field factors push Chelsea midfielder towards Spain

Climate and lifestyle cited as key reasons behind Argentine’s desire to leave England despite long-term contract