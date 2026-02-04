Arda Guler frustration grows amid claims of internal tensions at Real Madrid

4 February 2026
Concerns have emerged around Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler, with Spanish media reporting growing frustration over his role and playing time at the club, Idman.Biz reports.

The situation intensified during a Champions League match against Benfica, when Guler reacted visibly after being substituted and voiced his displeasure towards head coach Alvaro Arbeloa. The incident is said to have further strained relations between the young midfielder and the coaching staff, with sources suggesting communication has since deteriorated.

There are also claims that the atmosphere inside the dressing room has become increasingly tense. A perception is forming within the squad that playing time and responsibilities are not being distributed evenly, with some players feeling sidelined while others remain guaranteed starters.

Reports suggest that a clear hierarchy has developed, with priority given to Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. The coaching staff are believed to be focused on keeping those key figures satisfied, while the rest of the squad competes for limited opportunities.

Guler is said to be at the centre of this discontent. Despite maintaining a professional attitude and continuing to work hard in training, he reportedly feels that his efforts are not being rewarded. According to El Nacional, the midfielder believes his performances make little difference to selection decisions, a situation that has tested his patience.

It is also claimed that Guler struggles to understand why mistakes by certain players result in immediate consequences, while others, notably Bellingham, continue to receive unconditional backing. This perceived double standard is said to have deepened his frustration as the season progresses.

Idman.Biz
