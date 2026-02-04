4 February 2026
EN

Newcastle open ticket applications for Champions League trip to Baku - VIDEO

Football
News
4 February 2026 15:26
28
Newcastle open ticket applications for Champions League trip to Baku - VIDEO

Newcastle United have opened applications for tickets for their away Champions League play-off match against Qarabag in Baku, Idman.Biz reports.

The ticket sales process will be carried out in stages and will run until 6 February. Tickets are priced at £18 for all age categories, with supporters under the age of 16 permitted to attend only if accompanied by an adult.

The fixture carries additional significance for Newcastle supporters, as the journey to Azerbaijan will cover a distance of 2,529 miles. This will mark the longest away trip ever made by an English club in the history of the Champions League, underlining the scale of the challenge both on and off the pitch.

Eddie Howe’s side continue to navigate a demanding European schedule as they balance domestic commitments with their first Champions League campaign in years. The tie against Qarabag represents a key step in their bid to progress further in the competition.

The match is scheduled to take place on 18 February at 21:45 local time at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Vinicius’ Girlfriend Stuns With Bold Photoshoot
18:21
Football

Vinicius’ Girlfriend Stuns With Bold Photoshoot - PHOTO

Romantic comment from the footballer
Fenerbahce executive thanks Erdogan for support in Kante transfer
17:54
World football

Fenerbahce executive thanks Erdogan for support in Kante transfer

Sadettin Saran hails deal as landmark move for club and Turkish football
Winter transfer window closes with Semenyo deal topping the market
17:17
World football

Winter transfer window closes with Semenyo deal topping the market

Manchester City make biggest January move as clubs reshuffle squads mid-season
School mini-football tournament held in Khankendi to mark Youth Day
16:39
Azerbaijan football

School mini-football tournament held in Khankendi to mark Youth Day

Local competition brings together pupils from across the district
Professional self-interest or national priorities: was Neftchi right to refuse Qarabag? - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO
16:04
Football

Professional self-interest or national priorities: was Neftchi right to refuse Qarabag? - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO

The Matchday 21 clash between the Baku and Aghdam clubs drew major attention even before kickoff
Wagner Love considers return to Kazakhstan Premier League
13:47
World football

Wagner Love considers return to Kazakhstan Premier League

Veteran Brazilian striker open to move after agent confirms interest

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO
2 February 09:40
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO

Portuguese forward reportedly frustrated with club management and lack of investment
Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano
2 February 10:23
World football

Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano

Captain says victory helped lift mood after Champions League setback
Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao
3 February 15:59
World football

Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao

Offensive graffiti targets Nico and Inaki amid lingering transfer tensions
Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee
3 February 17:03
World football

Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee

Former France striker questions Reds’ recruitment strategy after costly deal