Newcastle open ticket applications for Champions League trip to Baku - VIDEO

Newcastle United have opened applications for tickets for their away Champions League play-off match against Qarabag in Baku, Idman.Biz reports.

The ticket sales process will be carried out in stages and will run until 6 February. Tickets are priced at £18 for all age categories, with supporters under the age of 16 permitted to attend only if accompanied by an adult.

The fixture carries additional significance for Newcastle supporters, as the journey to Azerbaijan will cover a distance of 2,529 miles. This will mark the longest away trip ever made by an English club in the history of the Champions League, underlining the scale of the challenge both on and off the pitch.

Eddie Howe’s side continue to navigate a demanding European schedule as they balance domestic commitments with their first Champions League campaign in years. The tie against Qarabag represents a key step in their bid to progress further in the competition.

The match is scheduled to take place on 18 February at 21:45 local time at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.