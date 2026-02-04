Professional self-interest or national priorities: was Neftchi right to refuse Qarabag? - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO

The story surrounding the Neftchi vs Qarabag match quickly divided opinion within the country’s football community. As is often the case in such situations, views split sharply: some backed the Baku side for refusing to reschedule the game, while others sided with Qarabag, who are currently making history in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Idman.Biz, Qarabag were facing two Champions League play-off matches against Newcastle in the same period, with the first leg on 18 February in Baku and the return leg on 24 February in England. For the Aghdam club, this is far more than just another European campaign. Qarabag have become the first Azerbaijani team to reach this advanced stage of Europe’s premier club competition. Against that backdrop, their request to postpone the domestic derby appeared logical: allow key players some recovery time between Newcastle and the league clash, then focus on the trip to England.

On the other side of the argument stood Neftchi. First, the match itself is widely regarded as the country’s main derby, and any postponement is always a sensitive issue for supporters and for club strategy. Neftchi’s position ultimately proved decisive, and the idea of rescheduling failed to gain acceptance among fans in Baku. Secondly, Neftchi have their own competitive logic. The team are fighting for European qualification, and every opportunity to maximise points is an investment in the season rather than a gesture of spite towards a rival.

This is where the central question arises: how rational was Neftchi’s refusal from a purely footballing perspective? Part of the answer lies in Qarabag’s own recent experience. In January, the Aghdam side showed how a demanding European calendar can reshape priorities. Ahead of an away trip to Liverpool, head coach Gurban Gurbanov made 11 changes to his line-up and suffered a 0:2 home defeat to Kapaz, a result that damaged their title challenge. A few days later, Qarabag were heavily beaten 0:6 by Liverpool. That precedent strengthens Neftchi’s pragmatic calculation: if Qarabag are once again forced to choose between Europe and the derby, the likelihood of facing a less than optimal line-up increases.

At the same time, Qarabag have little margin for error when it comes to rotation. After 18 rounds, they sit second in the league table, four points behind Sabah, 43 to 39. That means a slip-up in the derby would not simply be a loss of points, but potentially a turning point in the title race, especially with a demanding schedule still to come. This creates a real dilemma: postponement would clearly benefit Qarabag’s preparation for Newcastle, yet playing as scheduled could force the club to gamble either domestically or in Europe.

So, was Neftchi right?

Viewed through the lens of “national interest”, a compromise might have looked noble: helping the club carrying the country’s flag on Europe’s biggest stage. But league football operates by different rules. Neftchi are accountable to their own supporters and season objectives, and their refusal fits squarely within the logic of competition. The calendar applies to everyone, and the derby is part of the battle for points and status. Neftchi also approach February in positive form, having thrashed Araz-Nakhchivan 4:0 on 1 February, while the appointment of Ukrainian coach Yuriy Vernydub in December has already come to symbolise a broader reset at the club.

Ultimately, the dispute over the postponed match highlights a structural issue rather than just a clash between two clubs. Until regulations include clearly defined support windows for teams competing deep into European tournaments, each similar case will be handled manually and turn into a negotiation where every side has its own truth. In the short term, Neftchi’s choice of professional self-interest is difficult to label as wrong from their perspective.

The longer-term conclusion for the league, however, is straightforward. If Azerbaijan wants to see its clubs regularly competing in the latter stages of European competitions, the calendar rules must offer support in advance, rather than leaving outcomes dependent on a rival’s goodwill or pressure from the stands.