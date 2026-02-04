Cristian Romero set to leave Tottenham this summer

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero is expected to leave the club this summer, Idman.Biz reports.

Journalist Gaston Edul claims the defender has attracted concrete interest from La Liga as well as from another major European league. Romero was already the subject of strong transfer interest last summer, when several clubs explored a potential deal and Tottenham were close to receiving a formal offer.

Romero, a product of Belgrano’s youth system, built his reputation in Europe with spells at Genoa, Juventus and Atalanta before joining Tottenham in 2021. Since arriving in north London, the Argentina international has become a central figure in the side, making 151 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.

Despite his importance on the pitch and his role as captain, uncertainty now surrounds his future. Romero remains under contract until the summer of 2029, which places Tottenham in a strong negotiating position, but sustained interest from abroad could test the club’s resolve as the transfer window approaches.