12 February 2026
Australian snowboarder Cam Bolton suffers neck fractures ahead of Winter Olympics

11 February 2026 16:50
Australian snowboarder Cam Bolton has sustained neck fractures during snowboard cross training ahead of the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

According to İdman.Biz, citing The Guardian, the 35-year-old sought medical attention after experiencing increasing pain in his neck during a session on the Olympic course. Medical examinations later confirmed two fractures, and Bolton was airlifted from the mountain for further treatment.

Bolton had been preparing to compete at what would have been his fourth Olympic Games, highlighting both his experience and longevity at the highest level. Snowboard cross, one of the most physically demanding and high-risk disciplines on the Winter Olympic programme, often sees athletes pushing the limits in training as they adapt to new courses.

The Australian is a silver medallist from the 2025 World Championships in the mixed team snowboard cross event. His injury now raises serious doubts over his participation in Milano-Cortina 2026 and represents a major setback for Australia’s medal ambitions in the discipline.

