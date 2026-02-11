Qarabağ climb in latest IFFHS world club rankings - VIDEO

Qarabağ have made progress in the latest international club rankings released by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, İdman.Biz reports.

The Azerbaijani champions have climbed to 60th place with 200 points. The improvement underlines the club’s continued presence on the European stage in recent seasons, where they have regularly featured in UEFA competitions and strengthened their coefficient through consistent results.

Among the other Azerbaijani sides included in the rankings, Sabah have risen from 224th to 211th with 96 points. Zirə, meanwhile, have slipped from 389th to 418th after collecting 63 points, while Araz-Naxçıvan dropped from 456th to 468th with 59 points.

The IFFHS ranking, which evaluates 502 clubs worldwide based on performances in domestic and international competitions over a set period, is currently topped by Paris Saint-Germain on 595 points. Qarabağ’s steady ascent reflects both their domestic dominance and their growing reputation beyond Azerbaijan.