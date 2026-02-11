12 February 2026
EN

Qarabağ climb in latest IFFHS world club rankings - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
News
11 February 2026 10:21
38
Qarabağ climb in latest IFFHS world club rankings - VIDEO

Qarabağ have made progress in the latest international club rankings released by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, İdman.Biz reports.

The Azerbaijani champions have climbed to 60th place with 200 points. The improvement underlines the club’s continued presence on the European stage in recent seasons, where they have regularly featured in UEFA competitions and strengthened their coefficient through consistent results.

Among the other Azerbaijani sides included in the rankings, Sabah have risen from 224th to 211th with 96 points. Zirə, meanwhile, have slipped from 389th to 418th after collecting 63 points, while Araz-Naxçıvan dropped from 456th to 468th with 59 points.

The IFFHS ranking, which evaluates 502 clubs worldwide based on performances in domestic and international competitions over a set period, is currently topped by Paris Saint-Germain on 595 points. Qarabağ’s steady ascent reflects both their domestic dominance and their growing reputation beyond Azerbaijan.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Neftchi make first signing of 2026 with Brazilian midfielder Breno Almeida
10 February 16:50
Azerbaijan football

Neftchi make first signing of 2026 with Brazilian midfielder Breno Almeida

Baku club strengthen attacking options as experienced playmaker joins on long-term deal
Qarabag coach joins pitch preparations as snow-hit league match set to go ahead – PHOTO/VIDEO
10 February 15:45
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag coach joins pitch preparations as snow-hit league match set to go ahead – PHOTO/VIDEO

Misli Premier League fixture in Shamakhy expected to start on time despite heavy snowfall
Ticket sales open for Azerbaijani fans ahead of Newcastle vs Qarabag Champions League decider
9 February 14:17
Azerbaijan football

Ticket sales open for Azerbaijani fans ahead of Newcastle vs Qarabag Champions League decider

Supporters can secure seats for the second leg in England as the clubs prepare for a crucial playoff tie
Behlul Mustafazade rejects China move to remain at Qarabag
9 February 12:14
Azerbaijan football

Behlul Mustafazade rejects China move to remain at Qarabag

Defender opts for continuity as Azerbaijani champions face a crucial run of fixtures
Qarabag president highlights packed schedule and confirms request to postpone Neftchi match - VIDEO
6 February 14:24
Football

Qarabag president highlights packed schedule and confirms request to postpone Neftchi match - VIDEO

Taher Gozal says club faces intense run of fixtures around Champions League play-off ties with Newcastle

Qarabag adjust squad for Champions League play-off ties against Newcastle
6 February 12:54
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag adjust squad for Champions League play-off ties against Newcastle

Kady Borges returns from injury as Chris Kouakou is left out of updated UEFA list

Most read

Franck Ribery named in released Epstein files as DOJ documents spark fresh scrutiny
9 February 17:52
Football

Franck Ribery named in released Epstein files as DOJ documents spark fresh scrutiny

Former Bayern Munich winger not accused of wrongdoing as officials stress material is not an indictment
Norway takes early lead in medal table at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
9 February 11:42
Olympics-2026

Norway takes early lead in medal table at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Scandinavians set the pace with three gold medals after the opening days of competition
Following Tyson’s footsteps: ear bite sparks chaos at MMA event in Brno
9 February 12:46
MMA

Following Tyson’s footsteps: ear bite sparks chaos at MMA event in Brno - VIDEO

Bout at Clash MMA 15 descends into disorder after shocking incident inside the cage
Ticket sales open for Azerbaijani fans ahead of Newcastle vs Qarabag Champions League decider
9 February 14:17
Azerbaijan football

Ticket sales open for Azerbaijani fans ahead of Newcastle vs Qarabag Champions League decider

Supporters can secure seats for the second leg in England as the clubs prepare for a crucial playoff tie