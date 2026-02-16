16 February 2026
Norwegian referees appointed for Qarabag vs Newcastle Champions League play-off

16 February 2026 13:48
UEFA has announced the referee appointments for the Champions League play-off first leg between Qarabag and Newcastle United in Baku.

According to Idman.Biz, the match will be handled by an all-Norwegian on-field officiating team. Espen Eskas will take charge as referee, assisted by Jan-Erik Engan and Isak Elias Bashevkin, while Sigurd Kringstad will act as the fourth official.

The VAR team will consist of Dutch officials Rob Dieperink and assistant VAR Dennis Higler.

The game will be played on 18 February at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 21:45 local time.

Idman.Biz
