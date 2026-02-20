Roi Kehat: “My son learned Azerbaijani and became my translator” – İDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW + PHOTO

20 February 2026
Roi Kehat is an experienced Israeli player who is in his third season at Sumgayit and extended his contract in 2025 for another two years. During his time at the club he has become not only one of the team’s leaders but also integrated into Azerbaijani life and culture. Kehat moved to Baku with his family. The footballer has three children and his youngest daughter was born in Azerbaijan last year.

Idman.Biz spoke with Roi Kehat about the Premier League, Sumgayit, his life in Azerbaijan and his family.

– This is your third season at Sumgayit. How has the team changed during this time?

– The team has completely changed. In 2023 we started with one squad. There was great chemistry between the players and good results. But many contracts expired and players left. At the start of my second season we could not build a strong squad capable of fighting for European places. Overall, the second season was unsuccessful and we finished in the lower part of the table.
This season we have quite a good squad. The main task was to connect new and old players, find the right combinations and positions. The coaching staff are doing a great job. We have taken a step forward and now have our own style and principles of play. We know our strengths and weaknesses.

– In which season did you like the team’s playing style more?

– I think my first season and now. They are slightly different because in the first year it was Samir Abasov and now Sasa Ilic, and every coach demands something different. Previously we used midfield combinations more and tried to progress through the centre. This season our strength probably comes more from the wings. But I like both approaches.

– You are one of the most experienced players in the squad. Does the coaching staff consult you?

– I think it is a combination of experience and age. From the first year Samir sometimes talked with me and we could sit after training discussing situations in the team. Now the new European coaching staff, who are still getting to know Azerbaijan, also ask questions about the club and the league.

– How would you assess the first half of the 2025/26 season?

– We can be satisfied: we are in mid-table but still can fight for the top four or even top three. If we truly want that, we must improve and keep more clean sheets. Teams that defend well usually find ways to score and collect points.

– Do you think the team has a chance to qualify for European competitions?

– It is better to answer closer to the end of the season. Teams often have difficult periods without wins. If we want to stay in the top places we must be mentally strong and physically ready. The squad is deeper now, with more options from the bench. That can help us reach our goals.

– After the first half of the season one of the main talking points was Sabah leading the table. Was it a surprise?

– No. During the season I saw their quality and style. They deserve first place and even beat Qarabag in the last match.
It will be interesting whether they keep the position. Qarabag have experience and after finishing Champions League matches will focus more on the league, so it will be difficult for Sabah.

– Does Sabah’s leadership motivate other clubs?

– Yes. Realistically Sumgayit’s budget is much smaller than Neftchi, Sabah or Qarabag. They can sign stronger players so it is harder for us to fight for the title. But for bigger clubs it shows the title race is open and can motivate owners and sponsors to invest more.

– Let’s talk about your life in Azerbaijan. Has your family adapted?

– Before coming I did not know what to expect. We spoke with players who had played here and they had good experiences. After arriving we liked everything and adapted in a couple of years. The children needed more time because they did not know English. I spoke only English at home to help them learn faster. Now my son knows Azerbaijani better than all of us. When I need a translator, I go to him. He learned it by communicating with other kids. He was only three when we arrived and now speaks really well and helps us.

We love Azerbaijan. The quality of life is good and Baku is a wonderful city. Azerbaijanis are friendly, hospitable and warm, which reminds us of people in Israel.

– What about Azerbaijani culture and cuisine?

– My children became part of the culture through school, celebrating holidays like Novruz. It is great to feel connected.
As for food, one of my favourites is dushbere. And I think Sumgayit makes the best qutab.

– With meat or herbs?

– I like meat most, though cheese and herbs are also tasty.

– Do you follow Israeli traditions in Azerbaijan?

– Of course. We celebrate holidays the same way as in Israel. There is a Jewish community in Baku and we celebrate together, for example Purim. We gather, pray and keep traditions, especially for the children.

– Do your children like football?

– Yes, they train three times a week and love it. They are talented. My daughter may play in a girls’ league next year and my son also has talent though he is only five. They enjoy stadium atmosphere and seeing their father play. I will support whatever they choose in life.

– Their classmates probably know they come from a football family?

– Yes. Sometimes children ask for photos when I pick them up. In our school there are kids of players from Araz-Nakhchivan, Qarabag and Sabah, so footballers are common and often recognised.

– Your older children are close in age. Do they get along?

– It changes every day. Sometimes they love each other, sometimes they argue and cry. But honestly they are caring siblings. Once my daughter was afraid of a blood test and my son hugged her and supported her. Watching them is touching.

– How is it for your wife raising children in Azerbaijan?

– For any footballer, if your wife is unhappy it becomes very hard. One reason life here is good and my football works well is that my wife is happy. She works as a pilates instructor in Baku and feels connected to the place. When the “queen of the family” is happy it changes everything. That is one reason I want to stay longer.

– How long have you been together?

– Since 26 May 2007. We met at school when we were 15 and have been together 19 years.

– So she is your first love?

– Yes.

Idman.Biz
