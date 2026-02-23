Today marks the 80th anniversary of the birth of Anatoliy Banishevski, the legendary Neftchi forward and former USSR international who remains one of the most prolific figures in Azerbaijani football history, Idman.Biz reports.

Banishesvki made his senior debut for the Baku side at just 17 and quickly established himself as the focal point of the club’s attack. After beginning his career at Lokomotiv Baku, he moved to Neftyanik, now known as Neftchi, where he played from 1963 to 1973 and again between 1975 and 1978.

During his time with the black-and-whites, Banishevski featured in 288 Soviet league matches, scoring 121 goals - a return that cemented his reputation as one of the most clinical forwards of his generation. He also netted 15 times in 30 appearances in the Soviet Cup.

His influence extended beyond domestic competition. Banishevski played a key role in Neftchi’s historic bronze-medal finish in the 1966 Soviet championship, a landmark achievement for Azerbaijani football. On the international stage, he represented the USSR at the highest level, finishing fourth at the 1966 World Cup and claiming a silver medal at the 1972 European Championship.

Regarded as a symbol of loyalty and attacking excellence, Banishevski’s legacy continues to resonate decades after his retirement. In Azerbaijan, his name lives on through the stadium in Masazir that proudly bears his name - a lasting tribute to one of the nation’s greatest sporting icons.