23 February 2026
EN

Sabah secure 10th straight Premier League win in historic run

Azerbaijan football
News
23 February 2026 14:23
12
Sabah have extended their winning streak in the Azerbaijan Premier League to ten matches, marking the longest run in the club’s history, Idman.Biz reports.

The Baku side reached the milestone in the 21st round with a narrow 1-0 home victory over Kapaz. The result underlined Sabah’s growing consistency in what has become one of the standout sequences of the current campaign.

Prior to defeating Kapaz, Sabah had recorded wins over Imishli 3-0, Neftchi 2-0, Turan Tovuz 3-1, Qarabag 2-1, Sumqayit 3-1, Karvan-Yevlakh 4-1, Zira 3-1, Araz-Nakhchivan 4-1 and Gabala 1-0. The run has propelled them firmly into contention at the top end of the table.

It is the first time in Sabah’s history that the club have reached double figures in consecutive league victories. In the overall history of the Azerbaijan Premier League, they become only the ninth team to achieve a streak of at least ten wins. Across previous seasons, eight different clubs have produced 17 such runs, with this campaign’s sequence becoming the 18th overall.

Neftchi hold the record, having managed at least ten consecutive victories on six occasions, while Qarabag have done so four times and Shamkir twice. Bakı, Kapaz, Turan, Khazar Sumqayit and Khazar Lankaran have each achieved the feat once.

Sabah’s momentum will face its sternest test in the next round, when they take on Qarabag in what promises to be a pivotal fixture in the title race.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

